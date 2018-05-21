It’s an eye-popping ad on Facebook. It features a picture of a family and this caption:

“Would you Sell your Home to my family? Moving from Florida! We want a hiking, active outdoor lifestyle and LOVE Boulder. Budget up to $800,000….”

We know what you’re thinking, we’d love to find a home in Boulder big enough to fit a family cheaper than $800,000 too.

But the ad is getting the attention of affordable housing advocates who warn that it seems suspicious.

“He said really weird things about Colorado that aren’t identifying, like we don’t call the Rockies the Colorado mountains…and he said he wanted to live closer to the Colorado mountains,” said Bree Davies, an affordable housing advocate who first warned about the ad on Twitter.

"He said really weird things about Colorado that aren't identifying, like we don't call the Rockies the Colorado mountains…and he said he wanted to live closer to the Colorado mountains," said Bree Davies, an affordable housing advocate who first warned about the ad on Twitter.

“It says more about…I’m not an investor but I have cash and I’ll pay cash … and no hassle…all of these things I see when I’m looking at other advertisements which are like the We Buy Ugly Houses,” she said. “We found that this dude is a real estate investor in Florida and he’s run these direct mail marketing campaigns.”

That is true. Chris Curry, the man listed in the ad, is a real estate agent. He’s also set up e-mail marketing campaigns around the country. He even wrote a book about marketing.

But he claims this whole effort is completely legit.

“I’m just tired of the heat so we looked all over the country. We looked at California, we looked at Washington and Oregon,” Curry told Next by Skype last week. “We drove through Boulder and we fell in love with it.”

Along with the website looking to buy a home in Boulder, Curry also had a site searching for a rental in the area, claiming he was willing to spend upwards of $5,000 each month on rent.

“We were first looking to rent in Boulder for a year so I started to freak out back in March because there was no rentals,” Curry said. “And you’ve got to get rented to get your kids into schools. And we want our kids in Southern Hills and my daughter in Fairview.”

Since posting that ad, Curry said he found a rental for next year and that he has already enrolled his kids in those schools for the following school year. He says that alone should prove that his intentions aren’t dishonest.

“My ad says it all,” he said “If I was trying to be a scam artist…a con man…I wouldn’t have put my wife’s picture in there. I wouldn’t have put my kids picture in there and I wouldn’t have put my cell phone in there. And I would also be willing to write in a contract…I will own your home for two years.”

Curry said he didn’t want to try the traditional way of searching for a house because he has studied the Boulder market. He said on average he’s found there are 13 buyers for every available home.

“There’s so much competition you’ve got to cut through the baloney,” Curry said, calling his approach innovative.

Though, his innovative approach seems a bit flawed. When Next first looked through the website, we found several spelling errors, including a misspelling of a neighborhood where Curry said he wanted to move.

The misspelling has since been corrected.

On his rental site, Curry spelled the abbreviation for Colorado -- CO -- with a zero instead of the letter o.

“It has like 50 different fonts on it,” Bree Davis said. “His website looks scammy to me.”

But Curry doesn’t seem to mind the way it looks.

“I’ve been in marketing for a long time and here’s what blows people away… ugly advertising…misspellings… convert higher than perfect advertising,” he said.

Based on that logic, we asked him if he made the spelling mistakes on purpose.

“I’m not going to say I did it on purpose, but there’s two things in life: action and testing things, so I will hire my editor,” he said. “I have an editor on staff. They’ll come in and tweak this up, but I implemented and got a response and now I’m pivoting and I’ll get another response.”

Which seems true. We are doing a story about his attempt after all. But Curry insists this is more about finding a place for his family than it is about marketing.

Davies accuses him of using emotional tactics to try to take advantage of the metro area’s hot housing market.

“If he was doing this in an honest way he wouldn’t own the domains like willyousell.com and canirent yourhome.com,” she said.

“There’s nothing wrong or illegal about what he’s doing but in the current climate of trying to purchase a home or even try to stay renting in Denver…it’s really competitive,” she said. “So, when I see people from out of state trying to trick people here into selling them their home it just rubs me the wrong way.”

Since she posted about it on her Twitter page, Curry has received was he calls angry messages from people living here. He disabled comments on a Facebook page for the effort. And he said he’s since deleted any mean messages he’s received.

“I think so many people in today’s toxic environment with all the social media hoopla…immediately believe the worst and they thought I’m a scumbag,” he said. “I think there is a volcano of rage in Denver and in Boulder of people being priced out and I think I put a little straw in there and all the craziness came out.”

Davies says he deserves it.

“When you put yourself out there, you expose yourself to criticism,” she said.

“Our city is really wonderful and I get why people want to live here, and we’re more than welcoming to people. But do it right… like be an honest person and understand that you’re entering a community,” she said.

