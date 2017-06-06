KUSA — What do YOU say? How do you pronounce the names of towns, or streets, or mountain ranges? Colorado is filled with confusing names, and several of you have asked Next to find out the correct pronunciations.
Here is your Colorado name dictionary, which we will continue to add to as we go. Keep in mind, these pronunciations might vary from what you've heard is correct, but for these answers, we asked people who live and work in the town. It may not be "correct," but it is the way people in the town choose to say these words.
If videos do not appear, click here.
ARRIBA
ARVADA
BUCHTEL
BUENA VISTA
CAÑON CITY
CHAFFEE COUNTY
DACONO
DE BEQUE
DEL NORTE
FRASER
FRUITA
HOLYOKE
HOVER STREET
HUERFANO COUNTY
KEN CARYL
KIOWA
LAFAYETTE
LA JUNTA
LIMON
LOCHBUIE
MANCOS
MONTROSE
NIWOT
OURAY
PUEBLO
SAGUACHE
SANITAS
THORNTON
TOWAOC
UNCOMPAHGRE
WESTMINSTER
WYNKOOP
ZUNI