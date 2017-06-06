KUSA — What do YOU say? How do you pronounce the names of towns, or streets, or mountain ranges? Colorado is filled with confusing names, and several of you have asked Next to find out the correct pronunciations.

Here is your Colorado name dictionary, which we will continue to add to as we go. Keep in mind, these pronunciations might vary from what you've heard is correct, but for these answers, we asked people who live and work in the town. It may not be "correct," but it is the way people in the town choose to say these words.

ARRIBA

ARVADA

BUCHTEL

BUENA VISTA

CAÑON CITY

CHAFFEE COUNTY

DACONO

DE BEQUE

DEL NORTE

FRASER

FRUITA

HOLYOKE

HOVER STREET

HUERFANO COUNTY

KEN CARYL

KIOWA

LAFAYETTE

LA JUNTA

LIMON

LOCHBUIE

MANCOS

MONTROSE

NIWOT

OURAY

PUEBLO

SAGUACHE

SANITAS

THORNTON

TOWAOC

UNCOMPAHGRE

WESTMINSTER

WYNKOOP

ZUNI

