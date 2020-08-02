GOLDEN, Colo. — The ski industry is in the back of CDOT's minds when making decisions about I-70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down I-70 westbound from Golden to the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels late Friday morning.

Next with Kyle Clark wanted to know if CDOT has any responsibility to the ski resorts?

"Absolutely. That is an enormous industry, but again, it's life safety," said CDOT Chief Engineer Stephen Harelson. "We don't want people to go risk their lives for a powder day. Again, we're not in the business of closing roads. It's serious business when we close a road."

For the drivers who made it past Golden before the road closure, many were stuck in more standstill traffic.

"We took some equipment from the metro area and ran it up I-70 all yesterday afternoon. Mother Nature was angry for some reason."

The amount of traffic and the heavy snow kept plows from keeping I-70 clear throughout Friday. Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., CDOT held 10 conference calls to dictate how roads would be managed and when they might reopen.

"I'm told the Eskimos have 300 words for snow, I think CDOT plow drivers are in a similar situation," said Harelson.

There was also the threat of avalanches that concerned CDOT.

They have avalanche mitigation missions planned for 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Would CDOT ever consider closing the highway while it was dry, before the threat, to keep drivers from being stranded?

"I don't know that we've ever closed when it's dry now, but we have closed it when the storm is rising to a crescendo," said Harelson. "We close it because we know, if [there are] cars stuck, we can't plow it."

"It's been kind of a marathon over the last couple of days, we'll get a little lull tomorrow, but then we're going to have another storm coming in Saturday night into Sunday."

I-70 was clear by late Friday night, but there's already concern about another storm coming this weekend.

One of the late afternoon conference calls determined that ski resorts should be notified to warn skiers and snowboarders about the slow drive they can expect on Sunday.

