DENVER — Coloradans in Congress remain divided along party lines when it comes to whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Tuesday, Democrats in the U.S. House released two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both of which are related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine and the subsequent investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee, which has a Democratic majority, is expected to debate the charges later this week. If they vote in favor of moving the matter forward, the full House would then vote on impeaching Trump before the U.S. Senate could conduct a trial to decide on taking him out of office.

This is what Colorado’s Congressional delegation said Tuesday about the charges:

(Democratic Rep. Jason Crow has not issued a public statement).

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET (D)

This statement was released by Bennet's presidential campaign: “We have to follow due process and the rule of law, but if the evidence of the President’s wrongdoing and abuse of power continues to remain consistent with what we’ve seen, it’s likely I will vote to impeach. The President has made it very difficult for Congress to do the oversight that the Constitution requires and that the American people demand. He’s obstructed and stonewalled at every step of the way, and today’s announcement reflects that. This is exactly what the founders were worried about. We don’t elect kings in this country, and nobody is above the law.”

Note: Bennet would not vote in the impeachment process, but would be part of the Senate trial.

SEN. CORY GARDNER (R)

Senator Gardner believes Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry to appease the far-left has been a total circus that has only served to divide this country. If the Hosue votes to impeach the President, Senator Gardner will be a juror, and unlike what has happened in the House, he is confident the process in the Senate will be bipartisan and fair.

REP. KEN BUCK (R), a member of the House Judiciary Committee

Speaking as the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, Buck also issued a statement saying: "This morning’s announcement by Nancy Pelosi and her partisan allies in Congress was a low moment in the history of our country. Nancy Pelosi can come up with whatever false charges she wants, but the American people see the impeachment charade for what it is: an effort to overthrow a duly elected President..."

REP. DIANA DEGETTE (D)

REP. DOUG LAMBORN (R)

REP. JOE NEGUSE (D), a member of the House Judiciary Committee

REP. ED PERLMUTTER (D)

REP. SCOTT TIPTON (R)

