DENVER — A man with a gun making threatening comments to people outside of a mosque. Is it a hate crime?

The home of a Jewish person graffitied with swastikas. Is it a hate crime?

No and no.

On Nov. 14, Benjamin Casillas-Rocha, was captured on surveillance video with a gun outside of a Denver mosque. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann chose not to file charges associated with a "bias-motivated crime" because "there is currently no evidence that either the victims or the mosque were targeted because of their faith or religious beliefs."

"If it was charged as a hate crime, there would be a higher risk of that individual walking," said Iman Jodah, spokeswoman for the Colorado Muslim Society.

Jodah said that the Muslim community supports McCann's decision to pursue only menacing charges.

RELATED: Charges filed against man in connection with incident outside Denver mosque

In Sept. 2018, multiple teens used an empty home behind Cherry Creek High School as a party house. That party included the interior walls being graffitied, including the n-word and multiple swastikas.

"It's hard to believe seeing swastikas and the n-word and it's not considered a hate crime," said David, the homeowner.

None of those accused of trespassing in his home was charged with a hate crime.

Earlier this week, when the state attorney general announced a hate crime coalition, he talked about the higher court standard that a bias-motivated crime must meet in court.

"Would [this] be harm to a person or property, motivated by bias, by who the person is? That makes it a hate crime," said Colorado's Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser.

RELATED: New partnership will address Colorado's growing number of reported crime reports

That's a similar approach that needed to be considered with the graffitied home. Did the teens mean to harm a specific person with something offensive?

"We have to be able to show that the reason the suspects put the swastikas on a wall was specifically targeted at the victim because of their background, that their intention was to alarm this person, annoy this person, harass this person," said Greenwood Village Police Commander Joe Bradley.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark