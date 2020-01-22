You’d think there’s nothing more “Colorado” than being stuck for hours in I-70 traffic on the way to the high country. You’d only be half-right.

The McCarty family was headed west to Grand Junction on Friday when they ended up in bumper-to-bumper traffic near the mountains.

Bonnie McCarty told Next with Kyle Clark that it took more than five hours just to get from Idaho Springs to the Eisenhower Tunnel. For some perspective, Google Maps puts that 25-mile drive at under 30 minutes.

To pass the time, the kids decided to get creative.

Bonnie’s daughter Abby would hold up a hand-drawn sign asking the next cars over to play rock-paper-scissors.

Then, Abby’s sister, Brooke, would step in to finish the deal. She ended up challenging multiple vehicles to a “rochambeau.”

And THAT is The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

If you've got other suggestions for other good ways to pass the time driving up into the mountains, or you want to send us other Colorado “things,” send us an email: next@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark