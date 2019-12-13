LOVELAND, Colo. — Samantha Griffin discovered her passion for photography at 13-years-old.

Just three years later, the Loveland High School sophomore beat out an international field of participants to win the monochrome division in the Photographic Society of America’s Youth Showcase competition.

“It’s definitely made me want to keep going with photography,” said the humble teenager. “I’m still just me. I’m still just taking photos.”

Two other students from Colorado also placed in the showcase. Riley Nutt from Poudre High School got 2nd place in the scapes category. Sophia Stern of Monarch High School got 2nd place in the photojournalism category.

Watch more in the video above, shot by photojournalist Mike Grady.

