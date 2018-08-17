It's a busy time for the agriculture business, like at Hirakata Farms in Rocky Ford.

It's known for its melons and watermelons. We got a glimpse into their watermelon sorting process when they sent Next's producer a great video on Twitter.

First step: people put watermelons onto a conveyer belt to start the sorting process.

Hi @KerryLeary-you're welcome to use this video of the personal-sized watermelon sorter in the Hirakata Farms packing shed. Workers unload melons from the bin into the brush cleaner, which brushes/spins them clean. Then they roll onto a conveyor belt where each melon is weighed. pic.twitter.com/2kPUXdsT6i — RockyFord Cantaloupe (@RFGACantaloupe) August 17, 2018

They get carried into the washer where the machine brushes and spins the watermelons clean. Then, they're ready for sorting.

Hey @CReppWx - remember that piece you did on farming technology used for Rocky Ford melons last summer? You'll love this video of the automatic watermelon sorter in the @HirakataFarms packing shed. So cool! pic.twitter.com/QUrg7CEzy7 — RockyFord Cantaloupe (@RFGACantaloupe) August 17, 2018

After the watermelons look pretty and polished, they go through a sorting process based on their weight and size.

@KerryLeary Then the melons roll onto the conveyor line where they're weighed. Sensors below parts of the line weigh each melon and chuck it off at the right part of the line to be packed in a bin with other melons the same weight/size. pic.twitter.com/MeBsZhyitV — RockyFord Cantaloupe (@RFGACantaloupe) August 17, 2018

Did you see how it just spit the watermelon off the conveyor belt into the correct size group?!

All people have to do is put them on the conveyer belt ... do we even need people?

According to a tweet from RockyFord Cantaloupe (we assume the tweet's not actually from a cantaloupe), the machines make production faster and more efficient because there is no need for humans to weigh each melon and sort them by size...imagine how long that would take. Especially considering that they package about 900 boxes of personal-sized watermelons in just two hours.

The boxes of sorted watermelons from Hirakata Farms. (Courtesy: Hirakata Farms)

Now, all we need is a machine that'll tell us which watermelon is going to be sweet when grocery shopping. Let's be honest, we all do the knock-on-the-melon trick but do any of us actually know which will one will be good?

