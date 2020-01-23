DENVER — With President Donald Trump's impeachment trial underway, it's understandable constituents will have opinions for their elected representatives.

Since Democratic Congressman Jason Crow is an impeachment manager, he'll have a spotlight that might light up his voicemail box.

The same is true for Colorado's senators, Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet, who will each have a vote as jurors -- which brings us to Laura from Grand Lake, Colo.

She is not an elected representative, nor a constituent trying to let her voice be heard.

"My phone number is one off from Cory Gardner's," said Laura.

Laura is getting misdials. Her number is similar to Gardner's number of his Denver office.

"I did have one woman yell at me, telling me that I should let Cory Gardner know that his phone number is wrong. She didn't believe she dialed wrong."

Laura guesses the calls started about two years ago, around the time of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. She guesses the calls are particularly frequent now because of the trial.

WATCH: We caught up with Sen. Gardner at the airport to ask if he supports new witnesses in impeachment trial

9NEWS

"Gosh, I've already got four this morning. Everyone's really up in an uproar over the impeachment trial. I figure I'm saving Cory Gardner a lot of grief," Laura told us on Wednesday.

Her outgoing message is standard. It says: "Hi there. You have reached Laura. Leave me a message and I'll give you a call back as soon as I can. Thank you." Not everyone leaves a voicemail once they hear her message, but she's surprised by how many people do.

And even if they don't, the missed calls are coming in faster than she can manage.

"When it's controversial, I'll get 5-to-10 a day," said Laura. "It's a little annoying, I'll be in workout class and my watch is going off. I think it's kind of funny. I just find it amazing that people leave a message."

Like the man from Arvada who called yesterday.

"Hoping I've reached Cory Gardner's office," he started.

He hadn't.

"In any event, I want Cory Gardner to know that I'm very upset with the Mitch McConnell…," his message continued.

"Some people, I answered the phone and played with them a little. Most people, I just tell them they dialed wrong and try again," said Laura.

"I would listen to their spiel and agree and be like, 'I understand,' and 'I'll let Mr. Gardner know,'" said Laura. "I don't do that often."

She hasn't spoken with Gardner himself and said she called his office once to make sure their number is printed correctly, but never got a response.

"I think he owes me lunch," she said. "I'm not changing my number. He can help me and change his."

RELATED: Democratic House managers appeal for Senate GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump

RELATED: Senate approves rules of Trump impeachment trial to end marathon first day

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark