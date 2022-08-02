Mesa County clerk Tina Peters arrested, released by Grand Junction police

Officers were serving a warrant to seize Tina Peters' iPad on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) was arrested and released Tuesday morning by Grand Junction police.

Officers were responding to a request to assist local prosecutors with an active investigation, according to a statement from the Grand Junction Police Department.

According to an affidavit, officers were serving a warrant to seize Peters' iPad on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing involving her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, after a judge prohibited recording in the courtroom.

Clerk Peters denied to the judge that she was recording the hearing but an arrest warrant says "the iPadOS camera application was open, distinguishable with the red record button" and that an observer "saw that the view in the viewfinder was a live view of the courtroom."

Video obtained by 9NEWS shows three officers approach Peters inside of a business. She repeatedly yells "let go of me" to the officers and appears to struggle with them before they all walk outside.

Peters was released on scene and charges are pending, per police.

This arrest is not related to a state investigation into a security breach involving Mesa County's election equipment. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein announced last month that a grand jury will consider charges against Peters for her alleged involvement in the breach, which resulted in the county's election data ending up online.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has barred Peters from overseeing elections in the county because of it.

Peters recently announced she plans to run for a second term.

This story will be updated.

