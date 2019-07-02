GOLDEN, Colo. — It's snowy today. It won’t be for long.
That’s how Colorado rolls.
RELATED: Snow totals: See how much snow your neighborhood got
RELATED: Some of the weirder, funniest and most relatable tweets from Wednesday’s snowstorm
We met up with Matt Robbins from Jefferson County Open Space to learn how to be a responsible trail user when that fluffy white snow turns to goopy brown mud up and down the Front Range.
Go through the mud, not around it, he says.
- Whether on foot, bike, horse, or whatever you choose to use to explore outside - when you see mud, go straight through it.
- Going around mud damages vegetation, widens the trail, and leads to erosion.
Bring appropriate footwear.
- When playing in the mud your shoes will get muddy. Wear shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.
- Many trailheads have boot cleaning facilities to get that muck off your shoes.
- Bring a bag to throw your muddy shoes in and keep your car clean.
Check trail conditions and closures before heading out. Here are some resources:
- Jefferson County
- City of Boulder
- Boulder County
- Fort Collins
- Larimer County
- Trail Forks
- Check in with your local bike shop or outfitter. They're knowledgeable and love talking trails
Enjoy the snow!
- Go higher up and enjoy the snow in the mountains while the Front Range thaws.
- Try alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, fat-tire-biking, etc.
Get outside. Enjoy Colorado. Just do it respectfully. If you have any other tips or resources feel free to email me (michael.grady@9news.com), so I can add them to our list. You can also hit us up on social media with #HeyNext.
More from Next with Kyle Clark: