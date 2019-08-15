DENVER — Tom’s Diner will be issued a certificate of “non-historic status” Friday after a group of Denver residents who fought to preserve the East Colfax Avenue restaurant withdrew their application for a historic designation.

This means the building can be demolished within five years without having to undergo the preservation process again, according to Laura Swartz, the spokesperson for Denver’s Communications and Planning Department.

Tom Messina, who bought Tom’s Dinner for $800,000 in 1991, has been fighting to sell the property to developers in order to fund his retirement. A company later created a mock-up conceptual plan that called for the demolition of the diner to make way for an eight-story, 113-unit apartment building at the restaurant’s prime location at East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street.

In June, this led a group of Denver residents to file an application to designate Tom’s Diner as a historic landmark. The Denver Landmark Preservation Committee voted last month to recommend protection to the City Council.

A public hearing was scheduled for later this month, however this is not happening now that the preservationists have withdrawn their application.

Messina was concerned that if the building was designated as historic, it wouldn’t have been able to sell it for the price he wants.

Historic Denver said Tom’s Diner was worth preserving because of its Googie-style architecture.

