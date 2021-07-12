Traffic infrastructure isn't built in a day

Local Colorado governments like those in Denver and Loveland can know a problem exists, but getting to a solution is expensive and time consuming.

DENVER — Denver already has a record with most days since the last measurable snow. As of Tuesday, that's 231 days.

The state of Colorado also is on pace for a troubling record.

As of Dec. 1, there have been 221 deaths on Colorado roadways due to suspected drunk or drugged drivers, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"That's compared to 212 last year and 176 the year before that, and we have to keep in mind that's December 1, so that doesn't include holiday parties, Christmas, New Year's," said MADD Executive Director Fran Lanzer. "Right now, we are on pace to have the deadliest year on our Colorado roads since 2004."

MADD honored community leaders on Tuesday morning for providing service to victims and survivors.

That included Loveland mom Melissa Myers.

"Victims and survivors like Melissa, who step up and make change happen, they inspire us, they keep us going," said Lanzer.

"The sidewalk behind me, for half a mile from 43rd (Street) and Wilson (Avenue) to 35th (Street) and Wilson (Avenue) did not exist," said Myers. "It was the result of the death of our son Gavin."

Myers' 13-year-old son Gavin was killed by a drunk driver on June 8, 2018.

He was walking his scooter along a dirt path in a field on the west side of Wilson Avenue.

"Dirt path. It was a goat path," said Myers.

The east side of the road has a sidewalk, but the west side, near a neighborhood and a couple of elementary schools, did not. Until after Gavin's death.

"I just wish that there was a more streamlined process," said Melissa Myers.

One month after his death, the city council was presented three options from the Loveland Public Works Department.

Option A was a temporary asphalt path, deemed a "throw away."

Option B was a temporary concrete sidewalk that was also deemed a "throw away" because it would not have been built to city standards.

They were called "throw away" options because there would be no opportunity for developers to have to repay the city if the land was developed, since the temporary options were not up to city standards.

"At the time, [city council] didn't want to put some of those scarce resources toward something that was literally just going to be torn out," said Loveland Public Works Director Mark Jackson.

Jackson helped the city get Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) grant money to fund $500,000 of the $812,000 permanent option, which would construct the sidewalk up to city standards with landscaping and street lighting.

"I would love to sit and tell you that we could go in an proactively fill every gap that we have, but there's just not the resources available for it," said Jackson.

CDOT grant money helped cover some of the costs for Loveland's sidewalk, as well as new traffic signals in Denver on 5th Avenue at Lincoln and Broadway.

The city announced in 2018 that those intersections, known for crashes, would get traffic signals. They were just installed.

"In short, there were several design challenges at this particular location that we had to overcome, and additional steps we needed to take at this site, that added to our initial timeline for installation," said Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn.

Kuhn said that after the city got the CDOT funding in 2018, the design and build process began.

"First, we encountered a new subsurface engineering requirement that called for additional reviews of underground utilities before any digging could occur (added time)," said Kuhn.

She also said drainage design had to be changed to keep storm water from flooding a nearby property.

If CDOT can provide grants to fund projects to get them started, why can't CDOT reimburse a city for starting on a project before the money is in the account?

"If localities have the budget to do a project already, they should go ahead and do that, it's definitely faster. Grant programs of all kinds are a great tool to stretch limited dollars as you work through your to-do list of defined priorities," said CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo.

"If we started a project and said, 'trust us, we're going to do that,' they could very easily come back and say, 'well, thanks for doing that, but we've found a project that meets the project even better,' and then we're stuck," said Jackson.

Myers just wants needed infrastructure to be built so that other families do not experience her loss.

"I'd like to see a workflow and a process in place that helps all parties involved. And make sure that change doesn't occur out of a tragedy," said Myers.