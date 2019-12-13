WASHINGTON — Speaking at a White House summit on childcare and family leave Thursday, President Donald Trump vowed to visit Colorado “a lot” leading up to the 2020 election.

Why? To campaign for incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who is up for re-election.

Trump’s remarks were made in response to an invitation from Brittany Hasemann, who runs a childcare center in Fruita and was there to speak at the event.

“On behalf of Little Imaginations, I would like to invite Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, if you guys ever get in Colorado, come see our site,” she said after thanking the president and first daughter for their work on family leave and child care issues.

RELATED: Fed workers to get 12 weeks of paid parental leave after 'breakthrough' deal in Congress

"We’ll be there. We’ll be in Colorado,” Trump said. “We’ll be in Colorado a lot actually.”

“We have a great senator in Colorado. We have to get him extended. I’ll be there a lot.”

Gardner is considered vulnerable in 2020. He will face the winner of Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary, which includes former Governor John Hickenlooper and former Colorado House speaker Andrew Romanoff.

Thursday’s summit came one day after the U.S. House passed a defense spending bill that includes a provision granting federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

RELATED: This is what Coloradans in Congress had to say about the impeachment articles

RELATED: Sen. Gardner won't say if it's appropriate to ask foreign governments to investigate a rival

RELATED: Sitting down with Democratic Senate challenger Hickenlooper to talk Mitch McConnell, climate change, and changing career paths

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark