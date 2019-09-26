DENVER — In an era when property values are soaring in Denver, it was rather surprising to see a 13-acre property sit vacant.

But until this month, the abandoned Kmart at South Monaco Parkway and East Evans Avenue just sat there.

City records show the property at 2150 S Monaco Street Parkway sold earlier in September.

“Forum Real Estate had reached out to me and told me they had a contract to purchase it,” said Kendra Black, Denver city councilwoman for the district. “They also developed the Veranda at I-25 and Hampden.”

The K-Mart was the leading complain to Black’s office for years, with people dumping trash outside and camping near the front door.

“It’s just been a blight on the community and everyone is really happy that it sold and happy to be moving forward with something,” Black said.

It’s not immediately clear what the property might become, as Forum Real Estate has yet to return a request for comment from 9NEWS.

