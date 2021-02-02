Next Question: Should you take yourself off vaccine waiting lists after getting your shot?

A viewer also asked if being on multiple lists impacts the state's vaccine refusal rate.

COLORADO, USA — As those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine fight for limited appointments, many have added their names to multiple waiting lists hoping to increase their odds of getting picked.

But what happens once they get their shot?

Next viewer Ann asked if that person will be automatically be removed from the other waiting lists or if they will accidentally take up appointment availability.

If people get on a bunch of lists for the vaccine and then get a shot, do they come off the other lists or are they just clogging up the lists and taking appointments others would need?

--Ann

If this is you or a loved one, you absolutely should remove your name from vaccine waiting lists after you get your shot, according to CDPHE.

A spokesperson said that if you do that, your slot can be assigned to someone else. Otherwise, there is the potential that you will be given a timeslot that becomes a no-show.

A different Anne, who signed up for multiple lists and got her first dose, had another question.

She wanted to know if still being on the other lists impacts the state's vaccine refusal rate.

Does being on multiple lists for the vaccine impact the vaccine acceptance statistics?

--Anne

A vaccine refusal rate is the percentage of people who choose not to take a vaccine.

CDPHE said being on multiple lists while you wait for a shot doesn't contribute to our state's vaccine refusal rate.

Providers need an affirmative refusal from someone before they can enter it into the system.