LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for Susan Holmes, the petitioner who tried to use Colorado's new red flag law to have guns removed from the Colorado State University officer who killed her teenage son.

Holmes is wanted in Larimer County for alleged felony perjury and attempt to influence a public servant, according to court records dated Jan. 23.

The date of her offense is dated Jan. 9, the day she filed her extreme risk protection order petition against Cpl. Phillip Morris.

The law allows immediate family members, household members or law enforcement officers to file a petition requesting for someone’s guns to be seized on that basis that they’re a danger to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, that person's guns may be taken away for a year.

Holmes and Morris do not have a child together, but she checked the box on the state petition that asked if they have a child in common -- her son, 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes.

Jeremy Holmes died July 1, 2017, in a confrontation that investigators described as a “suicide by cop.” Investigators said Jeremy Holmes charged at officers after asking police to shoot him, prompting Morris and another Fort Collins officer to fire their guns.

Both officers were cleared of wrongdoing in that case.

The judge denied Susan Holmes’ petition on Jan. 16. The fact she is not related to Morris was one of the key reasons for the denial.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies have attempted to serve their warrant multiple times since last week. She is not in custody.

The sheriff's office also put out a digital "wanted poster" for Holmes.

“Every week we put out one for the most egregious or the most public interest charge to generate public interest and leads," said LCSO spokesman Jared Kramer.

