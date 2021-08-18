This is why Denver water fountains aren't back on yet

Water fountains around Denver are not still off because of COVID. The city just doesn't have the staff to get them back up and running.

DENVER — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Denver have had to carry around their own water in case they got thirsty at the park. That’s not set to change any time soon, though that's not directly because of COVID.

The Denver Parks and Recreation Department does not have the staff to get water fountains turned on again, they told 9NEWS.

Parks and Rec maintains 125 water fountains in Denver. Turning them on again requires more than the flip of a switch. Each fountain has to be turned on manually, but the department is too short-staffed to make that happen now.

Normally, the department has anywhere from 500 to 600 full-time employees. That balloons up to 2,000 during the summers because of part-time seasonal staff. With budget cut in the last year, Parks and Rec could not hire additional people for summer 2021.

This impacts more than just water fountains. Grass isn't being cut as often and trash is picked up less frequently.

Parks and Rec hopes to return to its full staff next summer.

