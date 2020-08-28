Wedding vendors in Colorado ask for clarification on COVID-19 rules

Some wedding vendors are nervous not everyone is following the rules to stay as safe as possible during the pandemic.

DENVER — Some wedding vendors in Colorado are getting nervous that not everyone is following the rules to stay as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic and are asking for clarification from the state on rules and best practices.

Kari Geha has been photographing weddings for around a decade. Even with around half of the weddings scheduled for this year moved to next year, Geha says she is still booked roughly every two weeks right now.

She's feeling nervous though because of what she's been seeing.

"I see some older guests wear them if they are a little nervous about being there," said Geha. "And they have supplied masks at the wedding, but generally, not many people wear them."

It's of particular concern for Geha, who is vulnerable to COVID-19.

"I have lung problems," she explained. "One that kind of works and one that doesn't work at all. It's nerve-wracking for me, to be around that many people if I get it, I don't know how it's going to be."

Geha gets tested before every wedding she photographs. Weddings make up as much as 80% of her business. She wears a mask every time and purchased a new lens to shoot from further away to maintain social distancing.

Her concerns are not unfounded.

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said it found records of one documented outbreak connected to a wedding in Jefferson County on August 7.

The Jefferson County Public Health Department said four people tested positive out of 60 people attending, and all were a part of the wedding. Two people live in Weld County and two live in Adams County.

The health department believes the wedding size was within the allowed rules. The wedding was cut down from a full reception to just a ceremony because of COVID.

The health department believes four additional guests are probable cases (symptomatic and close contact with confirmed case), but they never went for a test.

There could have been more cases, but the health department said they were facing issues with cooperation and a willingness to get information from those who tested positive.

The health department said all the affected people were related in some way, many live in the same household.

Jefferson County Public Health said the staff wore masks and socially distanced.

No one was fined or cited.

Geha also isn't the only one worried asking everyone to follow the rules.

The Colorado Event Alliance was created to help industry employees financially during the pandemic.

It's since morphed into working on policy and education for rules and guidelines.

Erin Mondragon, who works on the policy team, as well as for the Spruce Mountain Ranch wedding venue, said a lot of the time vendors and staff are following the rules, but she is worried that sometimes guests are coming from different states and aren't aware of the statewide mask mandate. It's then up to vendors to enforce it.

"We have the state guidance currently," she said. "But with all the variance within the counties, there is confusion county to county understanding what the guidance is, especially gathering size."

Mondragon said, unfortunately, there are some who are working around the rules and they mostly see that issue for weddings at private homes.

In response, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) wrote:

"The public health orders, indoor and outdoor event guidance and any county variances apply to events on both private and public properties. We rely on local public health agencies and law enforcement partners to help with enforcement. If a vendor is working at an event and notices that people are not following the rules, they can report it to their local public health agency or local law enforcement agency.

The best way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state is for everyone to take the easy steps of wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and abiding by public health orders. "

The state also said there is an ongoing conversation with stakeholders when it comes to rules and guidelines.

Extra information provided by CDPHE:

Is everyone supposed to wear masks during the ceremony and reception?

"Executive Order D 2020 138 requires all people in Colorado over ten (10) years old to wear a face-covering over their noses and mouths when entering or moving within any public indoor space. This would include an indoor wedding ceremony or reception. Counties may have stricter mask orders that require people to wear a mask outdoors, so guests, venue operators, and vendors should check the rules with the county where the event is occurring."

"The mask order requires masks for anyone 11 years old or older in all public indoor spaces. Venues can decide to also require masks in outdoor spaces if they wish to. In addition, businesses can refuse service to individuals not wearing masks. For the mask order, "public indoor space" means a publicly or privately owned, managed, or operated, enclosed indoor area that is accessible to the public, is a place of employment or is an entity that provides services. Public indoor space does not mean a person's residence, including a room in a motel or hotel or a residential room for students at an educational facility."

This is the state's indoor event guidance. This is the state's outdoor events guidance.

Do some venues have variances allowing for more people?

"Variances are issued to counties. So, some venues may be operating differently depending on if their county had a variance. If counties want to achieve higher capacity levels for events, they need to seek a variance. Information about approved variances is available on the website."

Have any vendors or wedding parties gotten in trouble for not following the rules?

"Enforcement starts at the local level. While we are not aware of any events or weddings that have resulted in venues getting in trouble, local public health agencies or local law enforcement may have more information.

It is important to note that the intention of these event and venue guidelines and mask order is to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. Weddings are very important life events, and these guidelines and rules are in place to help protect the safety of wedding guests, witnesses, and of course, brides and grooms. We know that life events in the time of COVID-19 look a little different than they did in the past, and we appreciate and commend all couples, vendors and venues that have adjusted plans to align with public health orders. It is not easy to make changes to events like this when times are uncertain."