Weld County sheriff calls Rep. Leslie Herod a 'terrorist'

State lawmakers in both chambers condemned the comments, which came earlier this week at a meeting of "Keep Colorado Free & Open," a group opposing COVID rules.

DENVER — After being labeled a “terrorist” by Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams earlier this week, Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said those comments are “grounds for his constituents to decide to choose another person for that job.”

“It's inflammatory and dangerous, especially in this day and age. I believe that the group he was speaking with is also an extremely problematic audience that was clearly talking about taking justice into their own hands and that's a problem,” Herod said in an interview with Colorado Politics. “To call me a terrorist for fighting for my community and fighting for my country is wrong.”

Reams’ comments, first reported by the Colorado Times Recorder, came Monday at a meeting of Keep Colorado Free & Open, a group that opposes public health orders issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comments came after an attendee said the federal Supreme Court’s Marbury v. Madison ruling gives Americans the right to ignore laws they feel are “repugnant” to the Constitution and instead abide by “natural law.” In a video of the meeting posted on the group’s Facebook page, Reams responded by telling those in attendance to be willing to question authority and go to elected officials in order to “put them on record.”

