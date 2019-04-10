DENVER — A Colorado firefighter who passed away following a battle with cancer last year will have his name added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this weekend.

Aaron Lybarger spent more than half his life serving our community as a firefighter with West Metro Fire Rescue.

He passed away at 47.

It wasn't the loud and obvious risks that come with firefighting but a silent one that ended his life: cancer.

West Metro Fire Rescue said it's most likely connected to when Lybarger was part of Colorado Task Force One and went to New York City after 9/11.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Lybarger was a father, a son and a husband.

His name has been already been etched into the history of fallen firefighters in Colorado.

It will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland on Sunday.

