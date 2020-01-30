When Denver cut ties with private prison companies running halfway houses, some of the clients living there went to another place run by the same company. Now that facility is running out of room.

We told you about all that on Tuesday, and it seems like a bunch of you were distracted because you spotted the vehicle that was flipped on its roof in a parking lot next to the Arapahoe County Residential Center in Littleton.

See it? In the top left corner? We actually missed it until we saw your comments.

We went back and looked at the video from Sky9 and actually noticed a couple of cars in the same position, so we made some calls.

South Metro Fire has a training center next door to the halfway house.

They use those cars for training exercises. The vehicles are donated to the department or are purchased from salvage yards.

Crews put the cars on their sides or tops so they or Denver firefighters, who also use the center, can practice certain types of rescues.

The training site was just recently renamed the "Troy Jackson Training Center," in honor of the department's assistant chief who died last month. South Metro originally planned to hold a dedication ceremony at the training center the day after he passed, but that has been postponed indefinitely.

A plaque with Jackson's name will be added to the facility later this year.

Jackson was vocal about mitigating cancer risks for firefighters before his death.

