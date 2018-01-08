To celebrate the 142nd Colorado Day, we have compiled our favorite "The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today," moments!
We have had some funny ones, surprising ones, happy ones and of course, some weird ones but we love them all!
Do you have a favorite? Vote below!
1. This acrobatic bear
2. Friends?
3. Thank goodness, I was in desperate need of some stix
4. Just an ordinary parking job
5. The only logical way to chill your beer
6. Nothing can stop her from getting her hike on
7. Just your everyday "Jeemer"
8. Oh, hello there!
9. This little guy wanted to live on the edge
10. We can all relate
VOTE: Which of these options is the MOST Colorado Thing?
Click here if poll does not appear
If you see something that is the most Colorado thing you have ever seen, be sure to email it to us or tweet us at #heynext.