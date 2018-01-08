To celebrate the 142nd Colorado Day, we have compiled our favorite "The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today," moments!

We have had some funny ones, surprising ones, happy ones and of course, some weird ones but we love them all!

Do you have a favorite? Vote below!

1. This acrobatic bear

*Mission Impossible theme-song plays in the background*

2. Friends?

“What up, dog?” “Nothing, deer.”

3. Thank goodness, I was in desperate need of some stix

Left on curb. Used but like new. Must pick up.

4. Just an ordinary parking job

People parked on a giant mountain of snow when there were no other parking spaces.

5. The only logical way to chill your beer

Life hack: keep your beer cool with some fresh Colorado hail.

6. Nothing can stop her from getting her hike on

Brooke Smith hiking and enjoying the Colorado outdoors...at the expense of her back.

7. Just your everyday "Jeemer"

A jeemer – a BMW with the doors taken off like a Jeep (duh) was spotted in a drive through in Louisville.

8. Oh, hello there!

Llamas spotted in a truck at the Conifer King Soopers.

9. This little guy wanted to live on the edge

A marmot was spotted peeking out of a pothole on Trail Ridge Road.

10. We can all relate

"My family went to Colorado in 2001 and attempted to ski for the first time. #FamilyVacationFail" -Matt Seibert

VOTE: Which of these options is the MOST Colorado Thing?

Click here if poll does not appear

If you see something that is the most Colorado thing you have ever seen, be sure to email it to us or tweet us at #heynext.

© 2018 KUSA-TV