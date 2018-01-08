To celebrate the 142nd Colorado Day, we have compiled our favorite "The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today," moments!

We have had some funny ones, surprising ones, happy ones and of course, some weird ones but we love them all!

Do you have a favorite? Vote below!

1. This acrobatic bear

TMCTWST_bearclimb_1533164031678.jpg
*Mission Impossible theme-song plays in the background*

2. Friends?

TMCTWST_doganddeer_1533163160229.jpg
&ldquo;What up, dog?&rdquo; &ldquo;Nothing, deer.&rdquo;

3. Thank goodness, I was in desperate need of some stix

TMCTWST_freedogsticks_1533163160242.jpg
Left on curb. Used but like new. Must pick up.

4. Just an ordinary parking job

TMCTWST_jeeponsnow_1533163164427.jpg
People parked on a giant mountain of snow when there were no other parking spaces.

5. The only logical way to chill your beer

TMCTWST_hailbeer_1533163161772.jpg
Life hack: keep your beer cool with some fresh Colorado hail.

6. Nothing can stop her from getting her hike on

TMCTWST_hikingmom_1533163162513.jpg
Brooke Smith hiking and enjoying the Colorado outdoors...at the expense of her back.

7. Just your everyday "Jeemer"

TMCTWST_jeemer_1533163163307.jpg
A jeemer &ndash; a BMW with the doors taken off like a Jeep (duh) was spotted in a drive through in Louisville.

8. Oh, hello there!

TMCTWST_llamas_1533163165981.jpg
Llamas spotted in a truck at the Conifer King Soopers.

9. This little guy wanted to live on the edge

TMCTWST_marmot_1533163167778.jpg
A marmot was spotted peeking out of a pothole on Trail Ridge Road.

10. We can all relate

TMCTWST_mountaintrip_1533163168203.jpg
"My family went to Colorado in 2001 and attempted to ski for the first time. #FamilyVacationFail" -Matt Seibert

VOTE: Which of these options is the MOST Colorado Thing?

If you see something that is the most Colorado thing you have ever seen, be sure to email it to us or tweet us at #heynext.

