DENVER — It's no secret that construction is booming in Denver, which means it's also not a secret that parking can be tough.

But when "no parking" signs appear with what feels like no warning, it can actually mean the opposite.

Heather Burke, with the Denver Transportation and Infrastructure Department, said the City of Denver requires contractors to give people a 24-hour advanced notice of upcoming work by putting up the "no parking" signs around construction zones.

That means a driver has the next 24 hours to move their car before getting in trouble. A citation doesn't happen right away.

After that time period, though, a person can get ticketed -- even if you're out of town and don't know about the signs.

If it's a city project, Burke said the city can tow a person's car to a nearby block to get it out of the way of construction. In order to find that car, people have to call the Denver Police non-emergency line, and they could be responsible for roughly $100 worth of towing fees.

In the case of private contractors, they could call the city's Right of Way Enforcement team to ticket the drivers if the car hasn't moved within a day.

Burke said there are fees associated with bagging meters for construction projects, as well as putting up "no parking" signs on residential streets. Developers also have to pay fees if they shut down a lane of traffic for construction.

Burke said, "We want contractors to be in and out as quickly as possible to lessen construction impacts to people and improve access to adjacent homes and businesses."

Yes, developers are allowed to block lanes of Denver roads DENVER - Traffic is bad enough without lanes being closed when no road work is happening. You know what I'm talking about. You're driving down the street in the middle of the day and bam! Lane closed. Why? Not road work. Private construction of new apartment complexes.

