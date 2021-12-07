Why All-Star Game can happen in Denver when Seven Peaks festival can't happen in Chaffee County

Without a state mandate dictating rule sizes in the time of COVID, local departments are making the decisions.

DENVER — Coors Field will see something not often seen this year: a sellout crowd.

The Major League All-Star Game can have around 50,000 fans watching together.

Meanwhile, 125 miles to the south in Chaffee County, a 5,000 person outdoor capacity limit is still in place.

"Just because other counties and states are opening up doesn't mean that, we here in Chaffee, have to adhere to any peer pressure to do so," Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrew Carlstrom said at the July 7 meeting where the capacity was kept in place.

That capacity limit was the reason given by Dierks Bentley on social media, when he announced his Seven Peaks Music Festival was getting canceled.

If Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has ended the statewide public health emergency, why can an outdoor capacity limit still exist?

"We can still issue public health orders as a public health agency, even in the absence of a statewide public health emergency," said Mellissa Sager, Tri-County Health Department Policy and Public Affairs Officer.

That is why Chaffee County can still have a 5,000 outdoor capacity limit and a 75% capacity limit on indoor venues.

That is why Summit County can require kids ages 2-to-11 to wear masks indoors in childcare centers, camps and indoor recreational sports.

"The state said, 'we don't want a very broad, statewide order, we want our local governments, our local public health agencies to evaluate their local situation,'" said Sager.

County health departments can issue local public health orders, regardless of an overriding statewide order.

"You'll see that counties across the Denver Metro, across the state, have different requirements," said Sager. "Requirements could come back into place if cases were to spike drastically."