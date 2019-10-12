DENVER —
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Comcast and Dish customers have been blacked out from watching Avalanche and Nuggets games for over three months due to a dispute with the Altitude Sports Network.
That’s frustrating for hockey and basketball fans … especially in a world where we can largely stream anything we want online.
And that prompted Next viewer Randy to ask a good question.
“With the standoff with Comcast and Dish Network, why can’t the Altitude channel be streamed?” he wrote. “I would pay $5 a month to watch the Avs play.”
Altitude actually addressed this very question during a town hall last week, arguing that streaming would not be a sustainable model.
A financial expert for Kroenke Sports said all regional sports networks -- including Altitude -- need more broad-based distribution to survive.
This expert claimed that streaming services are not at the distribution level that would support Altitude.
