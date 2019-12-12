DENVER — When History Colorado received a medical collection as a donation, one of the first calls they made was to the DEA -- the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Assistant Registrar, Amy Nilius, had to make sure everything they received in that donation was legal, according to modern-day law.

History Colorado was established in 1879, which, the museum said, means it's been collecting objects that may not have been a safety concern in their own time, but today are considered hazards.

The most recent example is a large donation from the Speck Family, the first large donation Nilius has overseen in her role.

"I pulled it out and read the label. Opium! I definitely need to call somebody," she said.

Dr. Richard Speck practiced medicine in Southern Colorado in the early to mid 20th century.

He was born in 1886 and died in 1965.

History Colorado said in his early career, Speck worked for New Mexico Lumber Company. In 1924, the company established the town of McPhee, about 14 miles outside of Dolores.

After leaving the company, Speck set up his practice in Cortez.

It was a time when medical care was very different.

"Medical practices have definitely changed," said Nilius. "These pills give you a good idea of what they were using for actual patients to use when they were ill. And it did include mercury and arsenic substances. And it included controlled substances today like opium cocaine and morphine are common."

Speck's family donated his medical equipment and medicines he used during his practice earlier this year.

RELATED: Colorado History: How Denver got its name

RELATED: Colorado History: How the purchase of the Coors Brewery helped brand Colorado

When Nilius realized some tablets were still intact with an ingredient list that included opium and "mercury with chalk," she called the DEA.

"It's exciting," said Kerry Hamilton, the Diversion Program Manager for the DEA Denver Field Division. "It's a piece of history."

Hamilton said two agents form her team showed up at History Colorado on April 22, 2019, to destroy those pills.

"Once they saw the materials, placed those items into evidence bags, those materials were sent to our lab for destruction," she said.

They did preserve the bottles, which Nilius said is important for documenting history.

It turns out this isn't the first time History Colorado has worked with the DEA.

They're collecting historical objects from an era when the rules were different.

"Coat items like furs, taxidermy and textiles back in the day -- with arsenic and other materials were used as a preservation agent," said Nilius. "And it does preserve it, but it's very dangerous to handle it!"

The DEA or a hazardous waste company can help get rid of those dangerous materials. The DEA has helped History Colorado in this capacity twice in the last couple of years.

As for Speck's pill bottles, now that they're empty, they've been cleared to stay at History Colorado and are currently in storage.

Part of Speck's story is on display, particularly focused on his optical care.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark