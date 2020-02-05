With the war against coronavirus raging, victory gardens are back. Here's how to grow yours.

Americans grew victory gardens during the food shortages of World War II. During the time of COVID-19, they're making a comeback.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As it does most spring afternoons, sunlight streamed through the foggy polycarbonate walls of Fort Collins Nursery on Tuesday, the sound of whirring fans filling its humid air.

Despite infamously fickle weather and surprise spring snowstorms, now is the time Northern Colorado's gardeners typically leap into action — preparing garden beds, planting perennials and sowing seeds of cold weather crops.

And while shoppers showed up Tuesday, stacking their carts with seed packets, onion sets and blooming daffodils, things at the East Mulberry Street nursery — like almost everything, now — felt different.

Customers milled through the nursery with county-mandated masks on. They kept their distance — at least 6 feet — when queued in checkout lines or perusing the nursery’s cozy nooks of potted plants.

After a weeks-long run on seeds, racks of seed packets were once again stocked. Want to grow royal red radishes, Thai hot peppers or bulbous, high bush eggplants from scratch? You’re once again in luck — and not alone.

