Hiking a 14er is hard.

To make it to the summit you need the right clothes, the perseverance and sometimes a small act of kindness.

Justina Thompson said it was that third component that helped her make it to the summit of Mt. Bierstadt last weekend.

She was all prepared to scale peak until she realized she forgot her gloves.

The higher she climbed, the colder Thompson said her hands got until they were numb and burning from pain.

That's when she said a man named Aaron who was also hiking stopped to check on her. He then backtracked on the trail to give her his gloves.

Thompson said she only made it to the top because of his kindness.

"Oh my gosh I got to the top and I honestly cried," she said. "I really didn't think I was going to make it and I made it because of those gloves I swear."

Thompson said she only got Aaron's first name and he was long gone by the time she made it back down the mountain.

She has been posting in 14er climbing groups on social media, hoping someone may know him so she can thank him.

Thompson said she knows the chances of finding him are low but she still plans to pay his kindness forward.

"If I could do something for him - or just pay someone back in return if I'm up on a mountain," she said. "If I can just give them what I have or something. Just pass on that act of kindness."

Thompson said she plans to hike another 14er. And she won't forget the gloves next time.

