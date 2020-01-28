GRAND LAKE, Colo. — Lisa in Grand Lake takes a lot of calls meant for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. She didn’t expect to take a call from the senator himself.

“My husband answers it, and he brings the phone down to me he’s like, ‘It’s Cory Gardner.’ And of course, I’m like, ‘Shut up, it is not,’” she said.

Colorado’s Republican senator called their house on Saturday morning, a few days after Lisa did a story with Next with Kyle Clark about getting all his wrong-number calls. Her phone number is one off from the number of Gardner’s Denver office.

She said four people called her on the morning of our interview alone, as President Trump’s impeachment trial was underway.

“I figure I'm saving Cory Gardner a lot of grief,” Lisa told us that day. “I think he owes me lunch.”

Gardner called her to apologize.

“And Mr. Gardner is like, ‘Hi Laura, I saw the spiel on 9NEWS, and I want to apologize,’” she recalled. “He just said, you know, ‘we would like to make it up to you, I’m sorry for the inconvenience.’ And he was very nice, and I was very, very surprised that he would call on a Saturday.”

Laura said she was flustered, so she didn’t get to ask Gardner about much else, like the trial.

All in all, a classy move by Sen. Gardner.

RELATED: Oops, wrong number: This woman gets a lot of your angry messages for Cory Gardner

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark