LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Frank Ortiz and Adrienne Deloe spent their mornings leaving art laying around the 40 West Arts district in Lakewood on Tuesday. Both hoped the pieces would find loving homes through World Art Drop Day.

"You want somebody that can appreciate art, but necessarily doesn't collect or can't afford art to go out and just find a cool piece," Ortiz said.

The artists left clues on social media about where to find the art, and when someone picked up a piece up, they were encouraged to post about it themselves on their own accounts.

People also put pictures of their finds in the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

A man named Jake Parker started World Art Drop Day in Utah. It happens on the first Tuesday of September each year. More than 500 pieces were hidden in 2018, according to the city.

"I love the concept, the idea of getting art out there and having it be accessible for everyone and to just kind of share my ideas and art with the public," Deloe said.

The art is free, and these artists are happy to give back to their communities.

"To me, it's an honor and a privilege that people would be interested in picking up the work, so I'm proud and happy to do it," Deloe said.

Mayor Michael Hancock, city councilors and the Denver Arts and Venues Department also dropped art around the city, like tiny blue bears and "Red Rocks Live," a vinyl album collection featuring 20 songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows.

"Just make cool stuff to look at, stuff for people to put on their walls and enjoy," Ortiz said. "I think that's the main point."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: Artists are hiding their work all over Denver for World Art Drop Day

RELATED: Why Denver artists are hiding their work all over the city

RELATED: How Denver is celebrating World Art Drop Day

RELATED: Mini blue bears hidden around Denver area

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark