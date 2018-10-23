KUSA — As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb (as of Monday evening, it's reached $1.6 billion), more and more people are buying tickets.

But is it possible to beat the system?

There is one way to guarantee a win: buying enough tickets to cover every possible combination of numbers.

A Mega Millions ticket includes five numbers ranging between one and 70 plus a bonus number that ranges from one to 25. To win the jackpot, you have to match all six in the correct order, meaning there are about 302 million total combinations of numbers.

Someone could, theoretically, buy each of those tickets at $2 each for just over $604 million.

So, would they make a profit in the end?

Tom Stefaniak with Denver-based financial planning company Pinnacle Wealth Management did the math and calculated what it would mean, assuming that person chose the lump sum of $904 million.

He said that after paying out federal and state income taxes, the person would probably go home with $518 million. However, the person would also win smaller prizes on cards that match some, but not all six numbers.

Stefaniak said because of this, they would come out ahead even after taxes.

There is one problem though - it would take more than four years to print all of those tickets. The Colorado lottery said it would also probably lock up their computer system.

And then there are all the other people buying tickets right now.

Both Stefaniak and a math professor from the University of Denver said so many people have bought tickets at this point, there’s always the chance more than one person will win and they’ll have to share the money.

And once the jackpot gets split in half or more, the likelihood of making a profit disappears.

We'd recommend saving that $604 million for something else.

