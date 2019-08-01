DENVER — Denverites who want to exercise their new right to drink full-strength beer in city parks will continue to see signage telling them it’s not allowed.

Denver updated its alcohol policy at the start of 2019 - the same time that Colorado allowed grocery stores to swap out 3.2 beer for full-strength beverages. Under the new policy, people can drink full-strength beer, wine and champagne in city parks, so long as none of it’s in glass containers.

But, as Next with Kyle Clark viewer David Ford pointed out, signs in Denver parks continue to say that people can drink only 3.2 beer. According to a spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation, we should expect the signs for several more months, at least.

"We are going to be monitoring the policy throughout our event season, which ends you know, at the end of summer, beginning of fall,” said Cyndi Karvaski.

For now, the city considers the policy change to be temporary. They want to monitor the program and gather feedback to know if the full-strength beer rule will stick before they go through the trouble of updating signs throughout the city.

"If everything goes well and based on the feedback we receive and the review, the policy could continue into 2020, or if there are modifications that need to be made, the policy will be altered to reflect that,” Karvaski said.

While the city will conduct a review of the new rules by fall, the law doesn’t sunset until Dec. 31.

Drinking from glass containers and consuming hard liquor in parks outside of permitted events could earn violators a $100 fine.

Alcohol is not permitted within 50 feet of playgrounds, as was the rule prior to the new policy. Also, as before, alcohol sales are not allowed in parks without a permit.

And on this topic, Ford pointed out another questionable rule on the same sign: “Please help protect park trees. DO NOT attach items to trees.” The sign, however, was attached... to a tree. That's one confused sign.

Have you seen a funny sign around town, or one you have questions about? Email next@9news.com.