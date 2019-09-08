DENVER — Statistically, mass shootings are rare, but still frightening, random acts of violence.

Last week’s attack in El Paso, Texas, however, wasn't exactly random. The shooter targeted Latinos.

Emotionally raw stories -- some hard to take in -- were shared with a New York reporter on Twitter this week. As Adrian Carrasquillo posted them, more would come in.

They included the story of a young Latina afraid to walk her dog because a woman threatened to beat her and her pet. Another story was from a doctor who doesn't want to put her name on her door because she says it's a dead giveaway that she's Hispanic and fears someone will target her patients. There's a husband afraid to take his wife, a Latina, and children to public places because he worries they will be accused of being illegal, and their citizenship won't matter because they have brown skin and speak Spanish.

We met today with five teenagers who are students at the Denver Center for International Studies: Ernie, Dhiona, Amy, Alfonso and Antonio. We asked them if current culture or rhetoric has impacted them. How do they feel in public? Do they ever avoid going to certain places? Do they talk to their families about what they notice?

You can watch their interviews here:

We also want to hear about your perspectives. Feel free to share them in the form below.