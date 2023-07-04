Former East High principal announces run for Denver Public School Board

John Youngquist is joining the race for board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson's At-Large seat, saying the board needs more accountability.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — There's a familiar face in the race for a seat on the Denver Public School Board.

Former East High principal John Youngquist announced his run today for the open At-Large School Board Director job.

Youngquist has a long history in Colorado schools. He's served in leadership roles in the Cherry Creek, Aurora, Summit County, and Denver school districts.

He's currently President of PrincipalEd Consulting and part-time Chief Operating Officer for the Denver Youth Program, a nonprofit working to reduce youth violence.

Youngquist served two stints as East High's principal from 2007-2012, and again from 2017-2021.

East High has been at the center of district-wide school safety debates following a March shooting that left two administrators injured.

> The video above is from the release of DPS's new school safety plan.

Since then, Youngquist has publicly supported the return of school resource officers. He said he's also focused on accountability, something the current board has been under fire for.

"It is time for leadership in DPS that is accountable for the actions and the outcomes of our efforts," Youngquist said in a statement. "We need to own the harsh realities of our current context, create a different vision to lead us into the future, engage the strategy and action that are most likely to succeed, and take responsibility for the results that we experience as a community."

Youngquist is one of three candidates looking to replace current board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson. Anderson isn't running for reelection.

Former Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman is running. Spearman had previously joined, and then dropped out of, Denver's crowded mayoral race this year.

The third candidate is Paul Ballenger, a DPS parent and former private school security consultant.