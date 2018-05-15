Here's a fun fact.

You've probably been calling "Central City" by the wrong name this entire time.

We know we have.

While digging through some official paperwork Monday, the Next with Kyle Clark team stumbled upon one document that mentioned "the City of Central."

And we were all like... "EXCUSE ME? It's not Central City!?!?!"

We called Kathryn Heider, the mayor, to figure out what's going on here. She confirmed that the rumors are true.

“Most people refer to us as Central City, but technically, when we were formed, we were the City of Central," Heider said. "The reason for it being called the City of Central was because there were many, many mining camps in this area. Central City was the one that was in the center of all of them, and that’s why it got this name."

Documents signed by President Ulysses S. Grant, all the way back in 1876, show that the name was "City of Central" from the beginning.

And while one document does say "Central City..."

other official documents even today go with "City of Central."

Heider explained people there never correct anyone when they hear "Central City." Heck, even their Facebook page goes by "Central City." Either way is fine, Heider said.

But, are you fine?

We know this is confusing. We'll all get through it together.

