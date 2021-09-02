Repairs to last through April at Aurora's Nine Mile Park-n-Ride

Repairs made now will allow for customers to have an updated facility when normal daily commuting returns.

AURORA, Colo. — Repair work on the Nine Mile Park-n-Ride parking garage is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Contractors for the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will perform structural repairs to various elements of the garage from Wednesday, Feb. 10 to Friday, April 30.

While repairs are underway, the entire third level and part of the second level of the parking deck will be closed for repairs, according to RTD. Customers will not be allowed to park in any area that is blocked off.

RTD said some of the work will include additional reinforcement and repairs to damaged concrete sections, and the sealing of joints and cracks from water intrusion.

“This work is important to keep RTD facilities in a state of good repair,” said RTD Assistant General Manager of Capital Programs Henry Stopplecamp. "While some capital programs repair work has been deterred due to the agency's budget constraints, this repair is necessary. Since there are fewer customers using the parking structure because of the pandemic, this is an ideal time to do this critical work."

The Nine Mile Park-n-Ride Station is one of the most popular in the system, according to RTD. Pre-pandemic, the Nine Mile Park-n-Ride Station was at a utilization rate of 88% in 2019.

Located at South Parker Road and Interstate 225 in Aurora, the station connects multiple bus routes with light rail service.

