No charges filed after floor collapse at Arapahoe County house party

Three people were injured when the first floor of a home partially collapsed during a party involving 100 to 150 juveniles, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Charges will not be filed in connection to a floor collapse that injured three people in a home during a birthday party Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it referred information to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which decided to not file criminal charges and closed the case.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews were called just after 9:30 p.m. to the home on East Princeton Place, which is southeast of Aurora.

> Video above from Monday: Engineer talks about the floor collapse at Arapahoe County house party.

A portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement during the party involving 100 to 150 juveniles, according to the fire department.

One of the three victims was seriously injured, while the other two suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

The sheriff's office said the homeowners were hosting a birthday party for their 18-year-old grandson. Deputies said at the time that it appeared to be a horrible accident, and they were not conducting a criminal investigation.

People at the party said it got out of hand after the address of the home was shared on social media.

> Watch below: Video shows the moment floor collapsed during party.

That's how 15-year-old Cass Henry and his brother, 17-year-old AJ Henry, found out about the party.

"I think it just got leaked around a little bit so everyone thought it was just an open house," Cass said. "People started just showing up."

The brothers were two of the teenagers who fell through the first floor of the home. Cass said he ended up going to the hospital for a broken ankle.

Nate Lynn and Kelly Reinke contributed to the reporting in this story.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.