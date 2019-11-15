AURORA, Colo. — No charges will be filed against the contractors who investigators said struck a gas line, causing an explosion and fire at Heather Gardens in 2018, according to a report from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Investigators also determined that no locates were placed ahead of the time workers using a boring machine struck that gas line in a tragic incident that ended with the death of 82-year-old resident Carol Ross nearly one year ago, according to the Aurora Fire Department's (AFD) investigation report.

RELATED: Remembering Carol Ross, a victim of the Heather Gardens explosion

Locates are ground markings, usually colored flags, used to identify the positions of utility line infrastructure. Boring machines are used to install utilities underground without creating an open trench.

RELATED: Decoding the colored utility flags you see at digging sites

9NEWS obtained the reports and other documentation related to the investigation Friday.

"The gas leaked underground through the soil and entered the residence through a crack or hole in the structure..." the report notes.

The subsequent fire and explosion at the age-restricted community in Aurora also injured two civilians and a firefighter, the report says. (Initial reports indicated just one civilian had been injured.)

A section of townhouses was also destroyed.

9NEWS Legal Analyst Scott Robinson said investigators determined that it was an accident and although it may have been negligence, there was no criminal intent.

"Criminal culpability for an incident like this is very difficult to show because, obviously, neither the cable company or Xcel had any animus, any hostility toward the woman killed in the explosion. It is simply an accident," Robinson said. "Doesn’t meant there can’t be a wrongful death suit if there are appropriate survivors, descendants — but not criminal charges."

RELATED: Gas-fed fire, explosion at Heather Gardens in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

Documents requested by 9NEWS in November 2018 showed that ahead of the fire, firefighters were called to assist with four gas leaks dating back to Oct. 23.

RELATED: Heather Gardens turned back over to HOA 2 months after fire, explosion

AFD's summary of findings about the incident say:

At 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018, AFR was dispatched for a gas leak.

AFR responded, performed precautionary/protective measures, and requested that Xcel Energy, the operator of the gas line, respond.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. an explosion occurred.

The “Area of Origin” of the explosion was 13962 E. Linvale Place.

A gas-fed fire continued after the explosion.

The explosion and fire that occurred resulted in the death of Ross (resident of 13962 E. Linvale Place), two civilian injuries and one firefighter injury.

“The department offers our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Carol Ross who died last November,” said Aurora Fire Chief Fernando Gray. “We understand that the one-year-mark can be difficult for all impacted including those who were displaced, those who were injured, and especially those who lost a loved one.”

RELATED: 'The house imploded on us:' Couple survives explosion at their Heather Gardens duplex

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS