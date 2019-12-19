FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Investigators with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) described the death of a 6-year-old boy who was struck by a car near his elementary school a "tragic accident" and said no charges will be filed in the case.

A 23-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Wabash Street on Nov. 5 when he struck the boy at the intersection of Benthaven Street, according to FCPS.

He had stopped for the stop sign at Benthaven Street and then proceeded through the intersection, crossing Benthaven Street and driving east on Wabash Street.

Vale Wolkow, 6, and another child were standing at the northeast corner of the intersection on their way to Lopez Elementary School. They waved to a westbound driver stopped on Wabash Street, then the children proceeded toward the school, according to FCPS.

RELATED: Elementary school student dies after being hit by SUV outside of school

Investigators determined that Wolkow entered the crosswalk and was struck by the SUV, which was already proceeding through the intersection. The driver braked but was unable to avoid hitting the child, according to police.

A nearby nurse and School Resource Officer provided first-aid before Wolkow was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

“Through an intensive review of the facts, investigators determined that a number of factors aligned and resulted in what can only be described as a tragic accident,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “There are no words to express our heartache for the Wolkow family, the Lopez community and all involved in this incident.”

All witnesses told police that the SUV driver came to a complete stop at the stop sign and said the intersection was clear of vehicles and pedestrians when the driver entered the intersection.

They indicated the driver was already crossing the intersection when Wolkow and the other child began running across Wabash Street. The witnesses said the driver was not speeding and appeared to be accelerating normally.

An accident reconstruction was done and concluded the driver was traveling about 14 mph just before the collision where the speed limit is 25 mph.

Investigators believe the vehicle’s driver-side pillar along the windshield likely contributed by partially blocking the driver’s view of the children.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS