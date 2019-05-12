CONIFER, Colo — On Wednesday morning, mail carriers came in early to the post office in Conifer to begin a 6:00 a.m. shift.

Someone in town must have seen that abnormally early mass departure of mail carriers because a rumor began to spread.

"Everyone walked out of their job at the Conifer post office..." read one post on Facebook that has since attracted hundreds of interactions.

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) representative said it's not true. In fact, it's just the opposite.

He said what people thought was a mass walkout was actually a group of mail carriers starting an early shift. In light of the holiday season and the increase in the number of deliveries, Conifer has its carriers working from dusk to dawn.

Postal workers in Conifer aren't on strike. They're actually working overtime.

Due to last week's snowstorm, there were also delays in mail deliveries last week that could still be affecting residents.

David Rupert at USPS manages 7,000 post offices. He said many of the mountain towns saw dangerous driving conditions and icy streets that have lasted well beyond the storm.

"On the rare occasion that we can’t get to your house, there’s a good reason for that," Rupert said.

When it comes to his carriers, Rupert said he prioritizes safety first. Bad conditions were the reason some residents weren't getting their mail, but it wasn't the only source of the delays.

"We had a big storm last week that impacted a lot of transportation across the U.S.," Rupert said. "Not just with us but with other shippers and other cargo planes."

It's like a domino effect, he explained. They're playing catch up to overcome their own delays and the delays of other shippers.

On top of all that, Rupert said the post office in Conifer has received 7,000 packages in one week. According to Rupert's calculations, that's a 300% increase from an average week. To manage the influx, carriers are working earlier shifts, later shifts, and overtime.

"You'll have carriers out in your neighborhood as early as 6 a.m. so don’t call the police," Rupert joked. "They’re supposed to be there!"

In Conifer and in other towns, residents can expect deliveries at varying hours throughout December, sometimes as late as 10 p.m.

"We know the mail is important. That’s why it’s important to us, because it’s important to you," Rupert said. "It’s a great time of year to be a postal employee. It’s a busy time of year too and we appreciate everybody’s patience."

