DENVER — The reign of convenient, 24-hour King Soopers in the metro area is over. No more can you buy La Croix or dog food at 2 a.m. - the previously 24-hour King Soopers will now only be open from 5 a.m. to midnight every day.

According to Adam Williamson with King Soopers's corporate affairs passed along that this change had been made after the company took a look at customer service and interaction.

"Based on a recent review of shopping patterns we are adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours," Williamson said in an email to 9NEWS.

The change went into effect Feb. 3. There are now no longer any 24-hour King Soopers anywhere.

The affected King Soopers locations are as follows:

1015 S. Taft Hill Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80521

3100 S. Sheridan Denver, CO 80227

1155 E. 9th Ave. Denver, CO 80218

12043 W. Alameda Pkwy. Lakewood, CO 80228

4600 Leetsdale Dr. Glendale, CO 80246

