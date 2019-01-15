FRISCO, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting involving a police officer in Frisco on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson for the town. No officers were injured.

Police were called to the Whole Foods off Interstate 70 because of a person who was acting "erratically" inside the store around 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from The Town of Frisco.

Officers contacted that person in the parking lot of the supermarket where a "Frisco police officer was involved in an officer involved shooting," the release read.

No officers were injured, but no other details were offered including who exactly was shot and his or her condition.

“With the suspect in police custody, there is no current threat to the community regarding this incident,” Town of Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said via a statement.

The investigation has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.