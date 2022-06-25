Nonprofit with emphasis on helping Hispanic community prepares to help women following Roe v. Wade decision

Several reproductive rights organizations had information tables at Denver's Pride Fest Saturday, one of which puts an emphasis on helping Spanish speakers.

DENVER — It seemingly was an intersection of emotions this weekend.

On Saturday at the Colorado state Capitol, protesters continued their chants in opposition of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, across the street, Pride Fest occurred, drawing thousands of people celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

As festival goers exited, many could be heard cheering in support of the protesters outside of the Capitol.

Inside the festival, several reproductive rights organizations set up information tables to take advantage of an opportunity to share resources with the community.

One of those organizations is the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR). They help connect people to health care providers, with a focus on helping Hispanic people and Spanish speakers.

“COLOR is grieving right now for our communities who are losing access to abortion care across the country," said Christina Soliz, the political director of COLOR. “There’s lots of emotions here."

They were always going to have a table at Pride Fest, Soliz said. But the Supreme Court's decision Friday made their desire to be at the festival even stronger.

"I think yesterday was a really tough day for us in our communities so knowing that we were gonna be at Pride, knowing we were gonna be with folks who are overall very like minded and share our values is very comforting for us," she said.

The organization estimates 5.7 million Hispanics across the United States will lose access to an abortion because of the decision.

The organization, however, says they've been preparing to help more women seeking their help.

“We have gotten emails and phone calls since the decision came down just about what happens now and what to do. Lots of people want to get involved and help out," Soliz said. “We’re expecting that and we’re ready to make sure that they have information in their language and are comfortable and are getting the most accurate information."

Receiving that information in a culturally responsive way, Soliz says, is vital.

“Being able to access resources in your own language and making sure that they’re culturally sensitive and reputable is everything," she said.

Right now, Soliz explained they're working to launch a program with partners that provide up to a year's worth of contraceptives to undocumented people who are on Medicaid, which is set to launch July 1st.