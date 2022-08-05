Nonprofit pairs girls who have lost their moms with women who know the grief they're feeling

EmpowerHER organizes a mentorship program for girls experiencing grief after a death.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — On days like Mother's Day, celebrating can feel impossible for some.

Holidays like Sunday can be difficult for our friends and neighbors who’ve lost their mothers. A new group in Denver is pairing women who lost their moms years ago with young girls who are just starting the grieving process now.

"Mother’s Day is tough," said Alex Cline, whose mother passed away 21 years ago. "It’s always a day when it is so evident that I am a motherless daughter."

Cline lost her mom when she was 10 years old. This Mother’s Day is finally different.

"It’s been 21 years since I’ve celebrated Mother’s Day," Cline said. "This will be the first Mother’s Day since my mom died that I’ll be able to celebrate it with women surrounding me that know exactly how I feel."

The nonprofit empowerHER pairs women who lost their moms when they were young with girls who are learning how to live without their moms right now.

On Sunday, they gathered to remember and celebrate the mothers who are no longer here. Moms who have passed were remembered with luminarias in Cheesman Park.

"What I wanted was to almost be able to give back to my little 10-year-old self what I never got -- those connections with women younger and older who had experienced the death of their mom," Cline said.

EmpowerHer also holds retreats for girls who are experiencing grief to know that they are not alone. The group just expanded to Denver after starting on the East Coast.

Katy Ginn is a mentor to girls who are experiencing what she felt years ago.

"It’s OK to celebrate Mother’s Day even though our moms aren’t here. We have a community now for that," Ginn said. "It allows us to also tell our moms' stories and say our moms were a part of our lives too. We want to celebrate that too, even though they’re not here to give them flowers."

On this Mother’s Day, they celebrate the moms who are here, and the moms whose impact will never be forgotten.

"It’s the very best way that I’ve found to cope with losing my mom, to help other girls like me," Cline said. "It’s a beautiful thing to finally be able to talk about it, because for a long time I couldn’t. If anything, empowerHer has empowered me to talk about my mom again."

If you know someone who could benefit from the mentor program or retreat events, you can find more information about empowerHER here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS