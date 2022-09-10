3 shot in Denver overnight

Three people were shot on North Federal Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of N. Federal Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they located three victims who had been shot. The Police Department tweeted that the extent of the victims is unknown.

Police have not released detail on what led up to the shooting, or any detail about the victims.

DPD is working to develop any kind of suspect information in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.