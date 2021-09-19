Crash causes extended closure on NB I-225 at 6th Avenue

Aurora police are not offering an estimated time for reopening the highway.

AURORA, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 225 were expected to be closed at the 6th Avenue exit into the night after a crash with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Sunday night.

APD first tweeted about the crash just after 9 p.m.

They said about a half hour later to expect northbound I-225 to be closed for hours while officers investigated the crash, giving no estimated time for reopening the highway.

APD recommended Potomac Street or Sable Boulevard as alternate routes.

No details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

