DENVER — A multi-mission aircraft (MMA) flew over northeast Colorado Monday for nearly five hours, but did not detect any drones and was unable to substantiate any reports, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM).

During a one-night operation on Jan. 6, the Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) provided one MMA as a resource to coordinate the ground resources as they investigate reports of suspicious drones in northeast Colorado.

The CDPS was part of a joint operation coordination meeting on Monday where a task force was formed to investigate the drones, which were first reported publicly by the Phillps County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on Dec. 20. Since then, drone sightings have been reported in northeastern Colorado, and it remains unclear who is responsible for them. It's a mystery that has garnered national attention.

9NEWS Photographer Chris Hansen spotted the drones in northeastern Colorado on Monday night.

The media were not allowed to enter the gathering in Brush, Colo., but representatives from 77 different agencies – including the military – were in attendance.

The plane was in the air for 4.8 hours, according to CDPS, and during that time was communicating with law enforcement vehicles on the ground.

As calls came in reporting potential suspicious drone activity on that evening, the MMA was prepared to identify which ground resource was closest to the sighting to deploy that vehicle in search of more information.

The aircraft typically flies 10,000 feet above ground level which is well above drone operations.

The MMA also has the capability to detect heat signatures, but did not detect any suspicious heat signatures or drones related to the drone reportings during its flight.

During the MMA flight, every report of a suspicious drone was investigated and was resolved, and none was substantiated.

The MMA was not diverted from any other operational needs in order to serve this mission, according to CDPS.

