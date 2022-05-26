WATCH LIVE: Officials update situation at Northfield High School after 'suspicious occurrence'

The school will be closed the remainder of the day but details about the initial incident remain limited at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Northfield High School will be closed for the remainder of the day and all buildings are clear after an earlier report that a student possibly had a gun, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Shortly before noon, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said that a suspect was safely taken into custody at an off campus location. DPD also said that a paintball gun was recovered. A second suspect was also taken into custody, DPD said, but no information about either person was provided.

DPS said it was made aware of the threat around 9:30 a.m., according to Scott Pribble with DPS. As a precaution the school was placed on lockdown, he said.

Just before 11 a.m., Northfield High School posted on its Facebook page that the lockdown had been cleared. The post says students and teachers will be released by classroom onto buses and taken to a designated reunification area.

The post did not say where that reunification would take place. All students were safe throughout the incident, according to the Facebook post

The school's safety officers and Denver Police are investigating the incident, which police described as a "suspicious occurrence," in a tweet. Denver Police (DPD) said there was a large police presence in the area. A spokeswoman for DPD said there were no known injuries and they had not been able to confirm a gun was at the school.

ALERT: Officers are at Northfield HS investigating a report of a suspicious occurrence. Large police presence; this is an active investigation. Updates will be posted to this thread as more information becomes available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/k06L55ws1h — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 26, 2022

In an earlier Facebook post Northfield High School said the incident appeared to be confined to Building 3, the gym building. According to the post, law enforcement officers have been clearing students out of that building safely.

Parents were told to keep their students home if they were not already on campus.

Lockout v. Lockdown

A lockout and lockdown are different and have different implications for students and parents.

Lockout

A lockout takes place when there is a safety concern that is not an immediate threat to a school. For example, the police may be pursuing a vehicle in the neighborhood around a school, and the school’s safety department determines that the school should enact a lockout as a precautionary measure.

In lockouts, students and staff remain inside the school building, and school activities continue as normal, with students and staff moving securely within the school. A lockout means no one comes in or goes out of the building. Students and staff are unlikely to notice a difference unless the lockout occurs near a transition time.

Lockdown

A lockdown takes place when there is a safety concern regarding a potential threat to a school. A lockdown will also be enacted if there is a perceived threat within the school.

In a lockdown, students and staff are secured in the school, staff does not communicate and parents are not allowed on-site. Lockdowns are generally enacted when there is a serious threat.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.