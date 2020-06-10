3 transported following apartment fire in Northglenn

The fire was reported at 10701 Pecos St. It was quickly brought under control, according to North Metro Fire.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment complex in Northglenn Monday evening.

According to North Metro Fire, the blaze was reported at 10701 Pecos St. – near Northwest Open Space and northwest of Interstate 25 and 104th Avenue.

Firefighters have not released information about the conditions of the people who were injured. It's unclear how many people will be displaced by the fire.

Four apartment units were heavily damaged by the fire, and four others have water damaged, according to North Metro Fire. A structural engineer and victim's assistance have been called to the scene.

A 9NEWS viewer shared a photo of a large amount of smoke coming from the building just before it was brought under control.

Adams County and Westminster Fire helped with the response.

No information about the cause was immediately available.